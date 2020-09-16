Rap diva Cardi B has filed for divorce from her husband, Offset according to reports. The two secretly got married in 2017 and share their two-year-old daughter, Kulture. Their marriage remained on-again and off -again for a while, and has been tumultuous to say the least. Cardi B aka Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar often talked about the rough patches on social media. The Bodak Yellow singer had earlier also spoken about her rapper husband’s infidelity as well.



We hear Cardi B is seeking custody of her daughter and child support from her estranged husband. A hearing on this issue will reportedly take place on November 4. Legal documents allegedly stated that both of them were living in separation.









