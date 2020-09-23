Payal Ghosh officially levelled #MeToo allegations against Anurag Kashyap on Saturday. In an interview, she claimed that Kashyap stripped off in front of her and tried to molest her in 2014.

Actress Payal Ghosh has filed an FIR against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap at Versova Police Station. Charges against Kashyap in the FIR include rape, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Payal's lawyer Nitin Satpute shared details of the FIR in a statement released on his unverified Twitter account in the early hours of Wednesday. The FIR was filed late on Tuesday night.

Satpute's statement reads: "Finally FIR has been lodged against Accused for the offence Rape, Wrongful Restrain, Wrongful Confinement and outraging modesty of woman U/S 376(1), 354, 341, 342 of IPC, @iampayalghosh."

Payal officially levelled MeToo allegations against Kashyap on Saturday, on her verified Twitter account. A day later, in an interview with IANS, she claimed that Kashyap stripped off in front of her and tried to molest her in 2014.



