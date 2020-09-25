Famed playback singer and Padma awardee SP Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as Balu or SPB, breathed his last on Friday afternoon in a private hospital in Chennai. In his career spanning five decades, he had sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages, touching millions of heart. Reacting to the news of his demise, many celebrities from Bollywood took to social media to mourn the late singer.



"Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir... you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolence to the family #RIP," wrote actor Salman Khan.



Just like Kishore Kumar became Rajesh Khanna’s voice through the 70s, SPB was identified as Salman's voice in the 90s. He had sang songs for many of his films including Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! His duet with Lata Mangeshkar 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' became so popular that it solidified his position as one of the biggest playback singers in India.



Referring to him as 'Balu', veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle wrote, "This year has seen a lot of unfortunate events. And the news of SP Balasubramaniam's demise that I have heard just now makes me even sadder. He was an amazingly versatile artiste. His first songs after South, in Hindi with Lakshmikant Pyarelal were amazing. His duet with Lata didi was very memorable. Balu sang a lot of songs for RD Burman and was his friend. He had helped me a lot with my Tamil pronunciation in my song for Ilayaraja. The loss of such a great artiste has left a huge void in the music world. I wish his soul to rest in peace in this musical journey to be one with the almighty. RIP Balu."



Extending his condolences to the family, actor-producer Ritesh Deshmukh wrote, "हम बने तुम बने -एक दूजे के लिए। #SPBalasubrahmanyam ji -thank you for the amazing music: -with a heavy heart I say...साथिया या तूने क्या किया? Rest in glory Sir. Condolences to the family, loved ones & millions of fans world over."

Stating that life is unpredictable, actor-producer Akshay Kumar wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Balasubrahmanyam ji. Just a few months back, I’d interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown..he seemed hale,hearty & his usual legendary self...life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts & prayers with his family."

"SP Balasubrahmanyam Sir’s voice dominated my initial years of cinema. He, of course, had been a legend from long before. Sad to learn of his passing. Condolences to his family, wrote actor, director and producer Ajay Devgn.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Rest in peace sir. You will forever be the voice of eternal love... My condolences and prayers to the family and fans..."

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of SP Balasubrahmanyam ji. You will forever live through your songs! My heartfelt condolences to his family," wrote actress Isha Koppikar.



"Have loved all his songs. His voice and style were unparalleled. May you Rest in peace sir," wrote Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "Rest in peace #SPB garu. Very sad to hear this devastating news of the greatest, the legendary #SPBalasubrahmanyam passing away. We were so hopeful that he was on the path to recovery."

Earlier in August, SPB had tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised at MGM Healthcare. Although he was doing well initially, his health deteriorated and he was put on a ventilator. Later, on September 4, he tested negative for COVID-19 but continued to be on the ventilator.