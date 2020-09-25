The 94-year-old British broadcaster and natural historian, Sir David Attenborough has joined the social media platform Instagram. In the past 21 hours that he has been on the platform, Sir David has gained 2.5 million followers, and his number is only going up. According to the Guinness World Records website, this is the fastest any account has reached one million followers on Instagram. The legendary TV presenter has had a career spanning 60 years and is known for documentaries such as Blue Planet, Planet Earth and Life.

But Sir David has a grave message for us. "I am making this move... because, as we all know, the world is in trouble," he said in his first video message. He goes on to warn viewers and fans about the climate crisis that awaits us. "Continents are on fire. Glaciers are melting. Coral reefs are dying... The list goes on and on," he added. The iconic presenter says together we can tackle the problem: "Saving our planet is now a communications challenge,"

The account will be run by fellow filmmakers Jonnie Hughes and Colin Butfield because, as the Instagram post says, "Social media isn’t David’s usual habitat."



Here is Sir David Attenborough's first post on Instagram:

