Today, Google paid tribute to legendary actress and dancer Zohra Segal with a stunning doodle on their homepage. Segal, known for her work in Hindi films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Dil Se, garnered international recognition for starring in Dr Who and the miniseries, Jewel In The Crown. She also made a name for herself in India and overseas with roles in well-known diaspora films like Bend It Like Beckham and Anita and Me. Her last film was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya and she passed away in 2014. Her film Neecha Nagar, which released on this very day (September 29) in 1946 at the Cannes Film Festival.

Zohra Segal in Bend It Like Beckham, Image courtesy: Internet

The Google doodle blog read, “Today’s Doodle, illustrated by guest artist Parvati Pillai, celebrates iconic Indian actress and dancer Zohra Segal, one of the country’s first female actors to truly achieve recognition on the international stage... Widely considered Indian cinema’s first international critical success, Neecha Nagar won the festival's highest honour: the Palme d’Or prize.”

A still from Zohra's last film, Saawariya with Ranbir Kapoor, Image courtesy: Internet

After a stint in London, she returned to Indian and acted well into her 90s. She was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1998 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2010. She was way ahead of her times - learnt ballet from a school in Dresden, Germany and also participated in tours with iconic Indian dancer Uday Shankar. She was feisty and known for her with as well.



