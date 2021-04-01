Dia Mirza, who got married to her long time friend Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony in February this year, is the new mommy-to-be of the tinsel town.



The actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a sun-dappled picture of herself and penned a heartfelt note that read, “Blessed to be... One with Mother Earth... One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything... Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb. (sic)”

Actor and Champion of Nature, Dia Mirza recently returned to India after spending quality time with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and daughter Samaira in the Maldives.