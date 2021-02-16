Actress Dia Mirza shared pictures from her wedding ceremony with Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi on Instagram. As can be seen in the first picture, the ceremony was conducted by a female priest. The other two pictures are from their varmala (garlanding) and phere ceremony.

The actress looked stunning in a red saree by Raw Mango, which she paired with a red dupatta and traditional wedding jewellery by Tyaani Fine Jewellery. Her hair was tied in a bun, covered with gajra. The groom, Vaibhav, wore a white kurta churidar and accessorised it with a white jacket and golden safa.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

Sharing the photos, Dia wrote, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us."

She also used hashtag '#SunsetKeDiVaNe' which was perhaps the hashtag for the ceremony.



The actress tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. For the wedding, the mandap was set in the garden of her residential complex in Bandra. From the film industry, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jackky Bhagnani and Gautam Gupta were spotted at the wedding.



Post ceremony, the actress also stepped outside the complex for the media who was waiting for hours to catch a glimpse of the newly-wed and offered them a box full of sweets.

On Monday, Dia had taken to social media to share some pictures from her bridal shower where she wore a white dress. She also shared a picture of her henna laden hand and wrote 'pyaar' on it.