Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has been appointed as the brand ambassador of Punjab's Covid vaccination programme.

The Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh took to social media to make the announcement on Sunday. "Happy to share that actor & philanthropist @SonuSood will be the Brand Ambassador of our #Covid19 vaccination drive. I thank him for supporting our campaign to reach out to, and protect, every Punjabi, and appeal to all to get vaccinated at the earliest," he tweeted.



Amarinder Singh later told media that there is a lot of hesitancy among people in Punjab towards COVID vaccine and that Sonu's popularity among them will help counter their reservations. "There is no one more ideally suited to inspire and influence people to take the vaccine," he added.

Responding to Chief Minister's tweet, Sonu Sood wrote, "It's an honour to be a part of this drive sir. We will make sure everyone gets vaccinated soon. Together we will reach out to each and every family for a safer tomorrow."

"Let's promise to get everyone vaccinated to ensure the safety of our loved ones," he wrote in a separate tweet.



Earlier this month, he was roped in as the brand ambassador for ‘Sanjeevani - A Shot Of Life’ initiative, a nationwide awareness campaign that urges citizens to get vaccinated. He launched the campaign in Amritsar last week by taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

