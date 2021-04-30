Actor John Abraham who is not very active on social media has now posted a message saying he will be handing over his official accounts to help NGOs post messages to help COVID-19 patients and their families.

The actor posted the message with the caption, "Anything and everything to save lives and win this battle TOGETHER #covid19india #covidresources #covidindia #togetherwecan #togetherwearestronger (sic)."

Since he posted this message, another new post has been updated seeking blood donation during this difficult times. The caption reads, "Blood requests go unfulfilled under normal circumstances. Amidst the pandemic, the shortage becomes even more acute. @khoonkhas is here to ensure no blood request goes unfulfilled. If you or anyone you know needs blood, call the national helpline: 1800 890 6465. Head to the link in the bio to register as a Blood Donor #covidresources #covid19india #covidindia #donateblood #donatebloodsavelives (sic)."

John was last seen in Sanjay Gupta's movie Mumbai Saga that was one of the big theatrical releases earlier this year. The movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

During the promotions of Mumbai Saga, John had said, "Social media is relevant, but I don’t announce when I go to the toilet or what I eat.' But looks like the actor is now using social media for all the right reasons.