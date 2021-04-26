A month after its theatrical release, John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Mumbai Saga is all set to have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The film will release on Tuesday, April 27.

Featuring a duel between Amartya Rao (John Abraham) and Senior Inspector Vijay Sawarkar (Emraan Hashmi), the action-drama explores different tangents of hopes, aspirations, friendships, and betrayals against the backdrop of Mumbai in the early 90s.

The film has been directed by Sanjay Gupta, who is known for films like Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Shootout at Wadala and Zinda.



Commenting on his latest offering, Gupta said, “Mumbai Saga is a completely new and refreshing take on an action drama that brings John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi on the screen for the very first time and present them in never-seen-before avatars. The cast, the strong narrative and the backdrop of Mumbai in the early 90s will keep the audiences at the edge of their seats, making it a delightful watch!”

"Mumbai Saga is an out and out entertainer that the audiences will enjoy. I essay the character of Amartya Rao, a gangster, which is very different from the ones I have done in the past," said Abraham. Talking about Gupta, one of his frequent collaborators, Abraham added, "Mumbai Saga is my third project with Sanjay after having worked together on Zinda and Shootout at Wadala. I absolutely love working with him as I believe he brings out the best in me and more importantly, he understands the pulse of the audience and delivers films that are loved by them."



Calling his character grey, Hashmi shared, "Mumbai Saga is very close to my heart. Vijay Savarkar’s character, while being a cop, has some grey shades to it, and that’s something that excited me to take this role on. Sanjay is a prolific director who has created the most iconic action films in Indian cinema, and I was thrilled when he approached me to take on this powerful role.”



The film had initially released in theatres in March this year. And, according to film critics and trade analysts, the film did a business of Rs 3 crore on day 1 and witnessed an increase in numbers as it did a business of around Rs 6 crores during the weekends.



Besides Abraham and Hashmi, the film releasing on Prime Video boasts of an ensemble cast including Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Gulshan Grover, and Anjana Sukhani.



