'Best decision I’ve ever made': Karan Boolani on marrying Rhea Kapoor

The co-director of the Netflix series Selection Day, Karan Boolani on Saturday tied the knot with Bollywood producer and Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor. The wedding ceremony, held on Saturday at Kapoor's residence in Juhu, was a hush-hush affair and saw only family members and close friends in attendance. The duo even refrained from posing for the media who were standing outside the residence throughout the day even as Anil Kapoor stepped out at night to distribute sweets to the media.



However, two days later, the newly-wedded couple, who have been dating for a little over a decade, took to social media to share pictures with their fans. While Rhea wrote about having 'stomach flips' and called her husband 'best guy ever', Karan said it was the 'best decision I’ve ever made'.



"Yesterday we made it official to the world… but you and I have been ride or die for over a decade and for that i would like to thank four people who have given me a crazy amount of love, respect, encouragement and constant collaboration. First is a film producer, the second is a fashion stylist.. the third is the mother of my daughter lemon and the fourth is the finest cook to have performed miracles in a domestic kitchen..and their names are Rhea Kapoor. To the best decision I’ve ever made. Here's to us and everything that awaits us together," Karan Boolani wrote on Instagram.







The post was accompanied by a beautiful picture from the ceremony where Rhea has placed her hand in Karan's as she smiles eye to eye. While Karan could be seen sporting a golden sherwani, Rhea looks radiant in an ivory lehenga.



Although the Kapoors did not make any official announcement on this milestone event in their family, the activity outside their Juhu home on Saturday, especially the steady stream of arrivals of family and close friends, confirmed the social media chatter about the marriage.



Apart from her siblings Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor and brother-in-law Anand Ahuja, the wedding ceremony on Saturday saw Kapoor family's matriarch Nirmal Kapoor, Rhea's uncles Boney and Sanjay, the latter came with his wife Maheep and son Jahaan, and her aunt Reena Marwah and her husband Sandeep in attendance. Her cousins, including Arjun, Anshula, Sanaya and Khushi, and close friends Masaba Gupta and Kunal Rawal were also spotted by the media while entering the residence.