Popular VJ and Tamil actor Anandha Kannan passes away at 48 due to cancer

Anandha Kannan, a popular actor and video jockey from the ’90s, passed away on Monday night. The 48-year-old actor was reportedly battling a rare form of bile-duct cancer.

The Singaporean Tamil VJ began started his career with Vasantham TV (Singapore) before he moved to Chennai and worked as a video jockey for Sun Music. He was well-known during the ’90s and early 2000s, particularly among the Singapore-Tamil community.

Anandha Kannan had anchored five seasons of the reality show Savaal Singapore ever since its debut in 2013. He was also seen in television shows like Sindubad Sindubad and Kadhal Channel (as Vikram Raj).

Anandha was given the title of ‘Best Host’ for his work in Savaal Singapore, and was also awarded the International Youth Icon at World Universities Tamil Conference in 2013. Anandha also received the ‘Best Actor’ award in the Television Actors Guild Award (South India).

Moving on to his acting career, Anandha began with a guest appearance in Venkat Prabhu’s Saroja (2008) before taking up a full-fledged role in the Kollywood science fiction movie, Adisaya Ulagam (2012).

Following the news of Anandha Kannan’s demise, condolences poured in from the film fraternity. Director Venkat Prabhu shared a picture of Anandha on Twitter and wrote, “A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences (sic).”

Actor Aadhi Pinisetty, who is known for his roles in Kollywood movies like Maragatha Naanayam and Eeram, also took to Twitter to express his grief. Sharing a photo of Anandha, he wrote, “#AnandhaKannan… One of the sweetest people I’ve ever met… always smiling and full of life! Gone too soon brother. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones (sic).”

Meanwhile, playback singer Ramya NSK posted an emotional farewell note on Instagram along with a picture of the two of them. “He was my brother, father, well-wisher or even more than a friend. He was everything to me. I shared my happiness and pain with him and he was always there to listen and teach me how to live and how to love. I even had to get his approval to marry my husband @sathya_actor (sic),” she wrote.

“When my mother who had the smallest things to complain to him about me said something like paaru pa, he said don’t say that about her... Ramya is my sister and she's not like that. Always stood by me and this is painful. I want him alive to read this. Be part of my life. He is the greatest soul I’ve ever met. Most positive soul. Kept everyone around him happy (sic),” she added.



Talking about Anandha’s kindness, Ramya said, “When people recognised him and wanted to say a hi to him or take a picture, they would just be hesitant and he would go to them and talk just to make them happy. I can’t believe he had to go through this and I can’t even see you anymore anna. Heaven has a special place for you anna. ‘Love you more’ like you always tell me. RIP (sic).”

“For ppl who are asking how it happened, he had gall bladder cancer which spread throughout his body (sic),” she concluded.