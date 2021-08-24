Rolling Stones' iconic drummer Charlie Watts passes away at 80

Charlie Watts, the drummer who was part of the legendary band Rolling Stones, passed away peacefully in his sleep at a London hospital on Tuesday. He was 80.

News reports quoted a statement as saying, “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family (sic).”

The statement added that Charlie had been “a cherished husband, father and grandfather” and “one of the greatest drummers of his generation (sic).”

It further read, “We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time (sic).”

The news of the eminent drummer’s demise comes after he had announced weeks ago that he would not tour with the Rolling Stones in 2021, citing an unspecified medical issue.

Charlie had previously undergone for throat cancer in 2004.

Charlie Watts is considered to be one of the primary reasons behind Rolling Stones becoming one of the greatest bands in rock ‘n’ roll back in the ’60s. He joined the band in January 1963 with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Brian Jones for a sum of five pounds a week.

Charlie, who was the son of a truck driver, started out as a graphic artist for an advertising agency in London.

Also read: This band's new single The Bartender's Prayer delivers a pint of jolly, if your 'spirits' are low this weekend

Reports say Charlie had later used his “day job” to support his passion for jazz. The drummer allegedly was not a rock music fan at first, but was later guided by Richards and Brian Jones to absorb blues and rock records, particularly the music of bluesman Jimmy Reed.

Charlie stayed with the band for more than six decades, and has been ranked just behind Mick Jagger and Keith Richards as the group’s longest lasting and most essential member.

Some of the band’s most memorable tracks include Can’t You Hear Me Knocking, Brown Sugar, (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, Get Off My Cloud, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, and Sympathy for the Devil.

Charlie, who is known to be a quiet, elegantly-dressed man most of the time, reportedly liked to collect cars even though he did not drive and would simply sit in them in his garage.

Condolences poured in for the drummer from across the globe. Sir Elton John wrote on Twitter, “A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones (sic).”

Taking to Twitter, singer and guitarist Bryan Adams said, “RIP Charlie Watts, one of the greatest rock drummers ever and a real gentleman. Condolences to his family and the band. #charliewatts #RollingStones (sic).”

Meanwhile, bass guitarist Glen Matlock from the band Sex Pistols said Charlie “kept the beat to the soundtrack of our lives (sic).”

