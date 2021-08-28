Shibani Dandekar gets partner Farhan Akhtar's name tattooed on her neck

Singer and actress Shibani Dandekar, who celebrated her 41st birthday on Friday, is giving the world major couple goals with her latest gesture for her partner, actor Farhan Akhtar.

Shibani Dandekar took to Instagram to share a photo of her neck, where she has tattooed Farhan’s name inked on it in cursive letters. Shibani reposted the photo on Instagram Stories from her tattooist, Mr. K Tattoo’s page and wrote, “Inked by the best (sic).”

Take a look at her adorable tattoo here:

Shibani Dandekar reshared another photo on Instagram Stories where she is seen getting a tattoo on her left hand. The picture appears to be clicked by Farhan Akhtar. However, we don’t get to see what the tattoo on her hand is about.

Farhan Akhtar too shared a heart-melting monochrome photo of the couple on Instagram, where he is seen wrapping his arms around Shibani and looking lovingly at her. He wrote, “With all my heart… happy birthday Shu. Love you. @shibanidandekar (sic).”

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been together for more than three years now. On their three-year anniversary, the two of them took to Instagram to mark the special day and wish each other. Shibani posted a photo where the two were sitting inside a car with matching sweatshirts on.

Farhan too shared a photo on Instagram where he is seen kissing Shibani on the head, with the latter leaning against his chest and staring into the camera.

On the work front, Farhan was last seen in Toofaan alongside Mrunal Thakur. He will next be going back to direction after a long gap with Jee Le Zara starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt.

Shibani Dandekar became more popular after she hosted the Indian Premier League (IPL). She has also acted in the web series Four More Shots Please!