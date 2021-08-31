Jyotika makes a splash with Instagram debut, hubby Suriya says hello in the comments

31st August 2021

Jyotika

Actor Jyotika joined Instagram today and within a span of a few hours, already has over a million followers. The actor posted a series of picturesque images from her recent trip to the Himalayas on Independence Day. 

The actor looks radiant after a 70 km trek, as she poses with the Indian flag soaring high. Her message to fans on her very first post: 'Life is only an existence unless we start living it! India is gorgeous! Jai Hind!'

Out of the 7,000 plus comments that followed in a show of support, our favourite of course was from hubby and actor Suriya. He posted: "My pondatti Strongest!!! Thrilled to see you on Insta." (sic) A purple heart emoji at the end seals the deal on 'most adorable post of the day.' #couplegoals

 

 

