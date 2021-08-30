The trailer for Annabelle Sethupathi starring Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu promises a humorous, fun-filled horror comedy

The trailer for Annabelle Sethupathi, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu, was released on Monday by actor Suriya on social media.

Suriya had shared the trailer link and written on Twitter, “Hearty welcome to Dir R. Sundarrajan sir’s son @SDeepakDir. Warm wishes @vijaysethuoffl @taapsee and team! #AnnabelleSethupathi streaming from Sep 17 on @DisneyPlusHS (sic).”

Meanwhile, veteran actor Mohanlal launched the Malayalam version of the trailer on social media on Monday and wrote, “Happy to launch the trailer of @vijaysethuoffl & @taapsee’s #AnnabelleSethupathi. Streaming in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & Kannada from September 17 on @DisneyPlusHS (sic).”

Watch the trailer here:

Also read: From Vijay Deverakonda, Pranitha Subhash to Vijay Sethupathi, these 9 South Indian filmstars are set to take Bollywood by storm!

Directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, the son of veteran director-actor Sundarrajan, Annabelle Sethupathi is expected to be a horror-comedy.

The trailer begins against the backdrop of a setting from 1948 and a voiceover that credits their ruler, King Veera Sethupathi’s creativity and wisdom for the beauty of their castle, followed by Vijay Sethupathi appearing in a mock swordfight where he comes out victorious. The voiceover then explains that the king had appointed eight architects to design eight segments of the castle individually.

The voiceover adds that King Veera Sethupathi had carefully planned and constructed the castle for his fiancé. Here, we see Taapsee Pannu making her entry as an equally talented and fierce swordfighter.

However, like all good things, the king’s romance with his wife too appears to come to an end after another wealthy man sets his eyes on the intricately-built castle and aims to acquire it.

Fast forward to 2021, Taapsee enters the picture again as the lead character who joins hands with the existing ghosts in the castle to chase away the antagonists who took over the castle.

The film will have Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Rajendra Prasad, and Vennela Kishore playing prominent roles.

Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram under the banner of Passion Studios, Annabelle Sethupathi will be released in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.