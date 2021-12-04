BTS drops ‘Holiday Remix’ of their superhit track Butter

Popular K-Pop band BTS has dropped a ‘holiday remix’ of its megahit single Butter in time for the Christmas and New Year season.

The new version is a carol pop genre track with a festive vibe to it, for the holiday season. “We prepared this remix with gratitude for fans’ passionate support and their love for ‘Butter’,” the management agency of the band said.

Released in May, the original version of ‘Butter’ stayed for 10 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart. It marked the group’s second English-language single after another global hit ‘Dynamite’ from August 2020.

The group has since released several versions of the song, including a remix featuring popular American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The song’s popularity earned the group the top honour of Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards, one of the top three music awards in the United States. The K-pop giant also won its second Grammy nomination, this time with ‘Butter’, for the best pop duo or group performance.

Earlier on Friday, the group finished the last of its four sold-out concerts in Los Angeles. These were the group’s first in-person concerts in two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

