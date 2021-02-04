As the divorce proceedings between socialite Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West draw closer, reports suggest that the estranged couple has cut off all communication. Although divorce is yet to be finalised, the two have already started moving on with their lives.



"She (Kim) is trying to stay strong and move on with her lie, completely official in her mind," a source told to an online entertainment website, adding that Kim is waiting to make an official announcement once legalities are finalised. "Kanye is also completely done with the marriage and is moving on. He doesn't care what Kim's priorities are with holding off on a divorce announcement," a second source explained.



"He will file before she's ready if he has to. He wants the divorce just as much as Kim does," the source added.



The two were reportedly not on talking terms, before Kanye decided to move out of the house.

The couple has been living "separate lives" for some months now, after Kanye went on a Twitter rant about Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, in the build-up to the US presidential elections. Since then, Kim and Kanye have spent very little time together, despite sharing a 'show of strength' on Instagram with them posing together at the ranch nearly three months ago.

It is also being reported that Kim and her family's reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians has become 'unbearable' for Kanye. The source also shared, "West is completely over the entire family… He wants nothing to do with them."

Kanye reluctantly made an appearance at Kim's 40th birthday. Talking about the same, it was reported by a source, "He showed up late and left early, he wouldn’t appear in any of their Instagram shots. All he did was bring over the hologram of her father Robert Kardashian, then got out of there as fast as he could."

Kim and Kanye got married in 2014 and have four children -- North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint West.