Actress Kajal Aggarwal will make her debut in the OTT space with the horror series, Live Telecast, and she calls it a natural progression.

"I think it's a very natural progression for actors to venture into different platforms. Making your mark into the digital world is very important and especially to connect with the millennials," Kajal said.

"I have been looking out and wanting to do web series for a while and ‘Live Telecast' was just perfect. I trust Venkat sir to handle this show with supreme care and attention to detail. I love his genre of work so collaborating with him, working under his direction was just perfect for me," she added.



Live Telecast is written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. The show also features Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Priyanka, Selva, Daniel Annie Pope, Subbu Panchu Arunachalam among others.



The web series will go live on February 12 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Premium.



