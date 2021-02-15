With an intention to help people become self-reliant, actor Sonu Sood has decided to distribute electronic rickshaws to the unemployed, especially those who suffered because of the pandemic. The first leg of the drive saw him distributing 100 e-rickshaws in his hometown Moga in Punjab.



"After the pandemic, it became very difficult for many people to maintain their employment. E-rickshaws are a good way to help them. I would request everyone to not waste money or incur unnecessary expenses but instead give an e-rickshaw to someone in need so that they can help their families," Sood told IANS, adding that he plans to distribute e-rickshaws in as many states as possible.





On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Telugu film Acharya.



