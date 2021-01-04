Sonu Sood's new film Kisaan has been announced on Monday, amid the ongoing farmers' protest. The film will be directed by E. Niwas and backed by screenwriter-director Raaj Shaandilyaa.



Sharing his best wishes for team Kisaan, veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: "All good wishes to film #Kisaan, directed by #ENiwas and acted by @SonuSood."



Sonu responded to Big B's tweet with a message that reads: "Thank you so much sir."



The project was also confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter on Monday: "IT'S OFFICIAL... SONU SOOD IN #KISAAN... #SonuSood will head the cast of #Kisaan... Directed by E Niwas... Raaj Shaandilyaa - who made his directorial debut with #DreamGirl - will produce the film... Balance cast will be announced shortly."



Sonu recently launched a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers during the COVID-19 lockdown. Titled I Am No Messiah, the book reveals the emotional challenges the actor faced while extending help.

