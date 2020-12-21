Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has been in the news quite often for his humanitarian work. From helping migrant workers return to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak to offering unemployed people jobs, his various acts of kindness are now countless.

Now, honouring his work, the local people of Dubba Tanda village with the help of the Siddipet district authorities in Telangana have constructed a temple for the actor.

The temple with an idol of the Sonu Sood was reportedly inaugurated on Sunday in the presence of the sculptor and local people. Reports say that an aarti was also performed.

Giri Kondal Reddy, a Zilla Parishad member, said, "As he (Sonu Sood) has attained the place of God by his good deeds, we have built a temple for Sonu Sood. He is a god for us."

Ramesh Kumar, another man who is part of a group that planned the temple construction, reportedly said that even though Sood has helped people across 28 states in the country, he's not received an award for his humanitarian acts.

"The way Sonu Sood has been helping people since the lockdown due to the pandemic has not just been recognised by India but the world. He received SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations. So, on behalf of our village, we decided to build a temple for him. Like Gods, prayers will be offered to Sonu Sood too," he said.