Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is celebrating his 47th birthday today!

Lately, the actor has been all over the news as his various humanitarian work is being talked about everywhere. The real-life hero has been constantly helping migrant labourers and distressed workers reunite with their families during the coronavirus pandemic. From providing them with food, shelter and now, jobs, the actor's selfless work continue to win praises.

Now, on the occasion of his birthday, the actor has announced over 3 Lakh job offers for the migrant workers who have lost their jobs.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "For my overseas brothers on the occasion of my birthday Pravasi Rojgar.com. My contract for 3 lakh jobs. All these provide good salary, PF, ESI and other benefits. Thanks AEPC, CITI, Trident, Quess Corp, Amazon, Sodexo, Urban Co, Portea and all others.#AbIndiaBanegaKamyaab."

See the tweet: