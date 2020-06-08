Sonu Sood has been winning hearts in real life and across the internet for his initiatives helping migrant workers. From providing food to airlifting people stuck in different corners of the country, the actor has proven to be a real-life hero. However, the actor seems to have taken on the role of marriage counsellor too.

A Twitter user tagged Sonu Sood, "Sonu Sood dear sir I m in Assam Guwhati Want to go haryana rewari my own town no work after lockdown suffering with so many issue even fighting with wife now both decide to take divorce pls mange and send me from Guwhati to Delhi I would be thankful for whole life."

Hey.. pls don’t fight Don’t let the tough times affect this precious bond. I promise to take u both out for dinner and will speak to you Tom on a video call too. But only if u promise to stay together https://t.co/UgjPD1wLrI — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 6, 2020

The actor has been active on social media, responding to netizens who have been approaching him for help.