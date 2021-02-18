Actor Sonu Sood, who was actively involved in social service during the COVID-19 pandemic, said on Wednesday that this was the most important role of his career.

“I played many special roles in my films but the role I played during the pandemic is the most important role of my career. ‘Almighty’ was directing me to do the right thing in life. I would like to thank God for awakening me,” he said.

The actor made the above statement while addressing a gathering organised by Cyberabad Police to felicitate frontline warriors and plasma donors.

“When the pandemic started, I thought we should do our bit but I was clueless,” said Sonu Sood, who recalled that he was moved by the plight of 350 workers in Thane who requested him to provide food for 10 days because they had to go back to their homes in Karnataka by walk.

He approached the authorities, received the necessary permission, and arranged transport for this group.

Realising that there were millions of other people who were stuck like this across the country, he started connecting with others to help stranded migrant workers.

“We formed a toll free number and within one hour, we received one lakh calls. My email was flooded with mails. My number was ringing every minute. I asked my secretary to ensure that no call went unanswered,” he said.

Sonu said it was a special moment ‘to help guest workers because they were the real heroes and the reason behind all our comforts’.

The actor said they could connect and send home over 7.26 lakh people. He then started receiving calls from students stuck abroad.

“Fourteen and a half thousand students were evacuated from places like Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Russia and Philippines,” he said.

He said that after going back home, these migrant workers and others contacted him and requested for jobs.

He added that 50 lakh job applications were received in two and a half days. He, along with other samaritans, provided employment opportunities to two lakh people.

Sonu Sood said people also started approaching him for help with regard to medical treatment. He got in touch with doctors, owners of hospitals, and others who wished to help. Every day, 20-22 surgeries were carried out for those in need over the next few months.

“The first message of the pandemic is that life is not about buying a good pair of shoes, clothes and holidays. It’s about people waiting for that one call to happen. My mother used to tell me that you would be successful if you could help one person who was not expecting your help.”

The actor told frontline workers and others who were brought together for appreciation during the occasion that society needs them more now than during the pandemic. “This is the time they need you the most. Find people who need your help. There is a hero in every one of us. We have to identify it and inspire others.”

“Together, we can make a huge difference in the society we are living in,” he told the audience.

Cyberabad Police and Society for Cyberabad Security Council organised the felicitation to recognise and appreciate all those who helped society in different ways.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar praised Sonu Sood for all the good work he has carried out so far.

Sajjanar said that he could discover during the pandemic that there were so many good and kind-hearted people in the society. “We were the first to send guest workers back to their homes by way of special trains. Three lakh guest workers were ferried in 40 trains to their hometowns,” he said.

Sajjanar recalled that Cyberabad police were also the first in India to set up a COVID Control Room in India within a day after the first lockdown was announced. The centre received 3,000 calls a day.

“We were able to stop commercialisation by setting up the Plasma Hotline. Otherwise it would have been sold for, who knows, maybe ₹80,000 or even more,” Sajjanar said.

“Cyberabad Police were able to mobilise 8,000 units of plasma. Now the demand for it has come down drastically,” he added.

Sonu also lauded DCPs, ACPs, and senior police officers in Cyberabad limits. Several organisations and individuals too were appreciated for their help during the pandemic.

Krishna Yedula, Secretary of Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) pointed out that they were able to provide 15 lakh meals and distribute 1.85 lakh grocery kits during the lockdown.

Singer Smitha and music director Anup Ruben were also present at the event. She explained how she could, in “her own small way”, serve society.