Actress Katrina Kaif reportedly first posted and then deleted a photo featuring her rumoured boyfriend, actor Vicky Kaushal, on Instagram.



Katrina put up the image on her Instagram stories but soon deleted it. However, her fans managed to capture a screengrab of the photo and posted it on their fan club account on Instagram. The photo shows Vicky Kaushal's reflection.



"Zoom the picture to see a reflection of @katrinakaif and @vickykaushal09," read the caption of the post.



One fan commented: "Aww... #vickat #victrina."



The rumoured couple are reportedly on a vacation accompanied by their siblings Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal.



On the work front, Katrina has the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, besides the Akshay Kumar-starrer cop action-drama Sooryavanshi, lined up. Vicky will be seen in Sardar Udham and a biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He also has an untitled comedy opposite Manushi Chhillar.

