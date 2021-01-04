Director Ali Abbas Zafar started the new year on a happy note, by getting married. Zafar took to his verified Instagram account to share the news, even though he did not disclose the identity of his wife.



Sharing a photograph of his hand holding his newly-wed wife's hand, Zafar captioned: Bismillah.

His friends and colleagues from Bollywood commented on the post sharing congratulatory messages for the director, who is known for helming films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat, Sultan, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Gunday.



"Congratulations to you both," shared Katrina Kaif, who played the lead in Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat, and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Katrina is also the filmmaker's family friend. "Congratulations Bhai," expressed Ranveer Singh who worked with Zafar in Gunday.



Actors Sunil Grover, Arjun Kapoor, Hiten Tejwani, Angad Bedi, Elli Avrram, Sayani Gupta also shared their best wishes to the newly-wed couple.



Zafar is all set to make his digital debut with the nine-part political web series, Tandav. The series, created and directed by Zafar, features an ensemble cast headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sunil Grover. Zafar has also produced the web show with Himanshu Kishan Mehra.