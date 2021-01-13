Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday took to social media and wished fans on the occasions of Bihu, Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal festivals.



"Happy Lohri .. prosperity and peace," wrote Amitabh Bachchan.



Ananya Panday tweeted: "Wishing you & your family good health, prosperity & the strength to rise above all obstacles on the auspicious occasion of Lohri."



Kajol, Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Rakul Preet Singh also extended warm wishes to netizens on the festival of Lohri.



"Festival time again! This time we get rid of all the bad covid baggage of 2020 and look forward to a normal, lively, active 2021 - totally covid free! Happy festivities!" Hema Malini tweeted.



"Saareya nu Lohri diyaan lakh lakh wadaaiyan!" shared Shraddha Kapoor in Punjabi.



"Happy Lohri to all of you who celebrate. Love and light always," Preity Zinta posted.



"Lohri diyan Vadhaiyaan!" expressed Sunil Grover.



"Saaryiaan Nu Lohri Diyaan lakh lakh vadhaaiyaan! #HappyLohri," Rahul Dev wrote.



"Miss being home for the revarees, gajjak and the crackling sounds and warmth of the bonfire today... #HappyLohri all," tweeted Nimrat Kaur.



"Wishing a very Happy Lohri to everyone #HappyLohri," shared Mallika Sherawat.



In the course of the day, Manoj Bajpayee, Athiya Shetty and Ranvir Shorey also extended Lohri wishes to fans.