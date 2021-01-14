The Kardashian family, who featured in the popular reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, decided to thank the crew of the show upon its wrap, and the bill came to $300,000 only! That is approximately Rs 2,20,00,732.



Kris Jenner, along with Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, have reportedly gifted the 30-member crew Rolex watches costing $10k (approximately Rs 7,30,800) each. The entire cost naturally comes to around $300,000, as per reports. The team gave sweet farewell speeches and recalled their favourite memories from the show.



The show focused on the lives of the Kardashians and was one of most-watched shows on television. The show ran for 20 seasons. The show is now moving to Hulu streaming platform.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has been in the news because there are rumours that she has filed for a divorce from her husband Kanye West.

The couple has been living "separate lives" for some months now, after Kanye went on a Twitter rant about Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, in the build-up to the US presidential elections. Since then, Kim and Kanye have spent very little time together, despite sharing a 'show of strength' on Instagram with them posing together at the ranch nearly three months ago.

It is also being reported that Kim and her family's reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians has become 'unbearable' for Kanye. The source also shared, "West is completely over the entire family… He wants nothing to do with them."

Kanye reluctantly made an appearance at Kim's 40th birthday. Talking about the same, it was reported by a source, "He showed up late and left early, he wouldn’t appear in any of their Instagram shots. All he did was bring over the hologram of her father Robert Kardashian, then got out of there as fast as he could."