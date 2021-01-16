Bollywood actress and reality show judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday gave a sneak peek of her hydroponic farm to fans, and also revealed that she has grown vegetables for her salad within 25 days.

Sharing a video on Instagram, the actress wrote: "They say, you are what you eat. So, when I found a way to make my food cleaner, I jumped at it. Now, I have my own little Hydroponic farm in our backyard and we've managed to produce our own salad in 25 days."



Explaining hydroponic farming, Shilpa added, "For those of you who don't know what Hydroponic Farming is, here's something for you: The science of soil-less gardening is called hydroponics. It basically involves growing healthy plants without the use of a traditional soil medium by using a nutrient like a mineral-rich water solution instead. A plant just needs select nutrients, some water, and sunlight to grow."

Shilpa also revealed the salad ingredients that she has grown in the farm: "And just like that, we have bok choy, mint, lettuce, kale, basil, and so many more greens to devour. Very few things feel as wonderful as seeing your passion come to fruition."