The concept of oil pulling though ancient is back as a talking point, courtesy the pandemic. While immunity-boosting foods, exercises, and lifestyle activities are being discussed, oil pulling is one of the hot topics.

An ayurvedic technique that involves swishing a tablespoon of oil in one's mouth on an empty stomach for about 15-20 minutes in the morning before brushing your teeth, it is believed to draw toxins out of the body. Several research reports suggest that it primarily improves oral health and overall health. "The Ayush Ministry of India published immunity-boosting measures for self-care during the COVID-19 crisis, they mentioned a few measures such as: drinking herbal tea or kadha, and eating chyavanprash. One of the measures mentioned was oil pulling. While people were aware of most health tips, oil pulling wasn't something that everyone practised. People got more curious about it, and celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Anushka Sharma who practise it, popularised it," explains Bhavna Anand Sharma, founder, Cureveda.

Ideally, sesame oil or virgin coconut oil is used for oil pulling. However, Bhavna says, one needs to acquire a taste for sesame oil as it has a very strong flavour. "Virgin coconut oil is a good option as it also has lauric acid," she says. There are some bacteria that are only soluble in oil and not water, so following this ritual in the morning before brushing with toothpaste is recommended. "Unlike a mouthwash, oil doesn't have alcohol or any bleaching agents, therefore it is the best option," adds Bhavna.

While coconut oil is easily available, there are a few labels that have specially formulated products for oil pulling. Terra & Co. offers the Brilliant Black Oil Pulling, this ayurvedic blend is infused with activated charcoal. Cureveda has introduced the Sparkle Oil Pulling, a plant-based mix primarily made with virgin coconut oil, pearl powder, eucalyptus oil, thyme oil and clove oil. Mogo Dental Pulling Oil by My Old Goa Oils is infused with clove essential oil. "It is difficult to try the technique initially with just coconut oil. With a product, the advantage is that you get different flavours in your mouth and the experience is much more enjoyable," says Bhavna.



While there are many products to try, the benefits of oil pulling are several: it kills bacteria, prevents bad breath and cavities, improves gum health and helps in whitening the teeth, as per research.