Barre routines and baking bread might not be typical of your wellness habits. But that is exactly the point, we discover over a chat with the ladies behind The Training Room which launches next week. A virtual hub of ‘unconventional’ classes around fitness for the body and stillness for the mind — founder Shilpa Hinduja (30) tells us the idea is to bring Chennai a series of sessions that are equal parts fun and fresh. The venture is the brainchild of Shilpa and cousins Neha Hinduja (27) and Rhea Sil (27).

Founders Shilpa Hinduja, Rhea Sil & Neha Hinduja





Expect 10 sessions as part of their first series of classes — which include a much sought after session called Eat Wise by nutritionist Minacshi Pettukola, Acro Yoga with Shakti Shilpa, Soul Gardening with Kalpana Manivannan and the aforementioned Beyond Barre with Sagarika Ganeshyam. The sessions will be conducted on Zoom by instructors from Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai and span anywhere between an hour or two. And you can leave your inhibitions at the door because all of them are ‘beginner-friendly’.

When was the last time you tried baking as therapy?





Interestingly, fitness has not been a career focus for any of the founders of this venture. While Shilpa and Rhea have corporate backgrounds, Neha used to work at an NGO. “But we all have a passion for it and end up sharing healthy recipe videos or going to the same yoga class,” says Neha. And this shared interest and the idea to curate a selection of unique offerings around wellness had been brewing for a while. “When the pandemic hit, we knew we had to have a section for the mind and not just the body,” Shilpa elaborates. In the pipeline, plans are underway for pottery and sushi-making as part of their next series of workshops which are already in the works.



Classes kickstart on August 24 and go on till September 6. Time: 6 pm. Price for each session: INR 399 to INR 800 approx. Details available online.