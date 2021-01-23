Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was paid homage at IFFi in the presence of his wife Sutapa Sikdar

Irrfan Khan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar, got emotional talking about the late actor at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI), and said his finish line came too soon.

The 51st edition of IFFI paid homage to the late actor, and Sutapa along with son Babil Khan was present at the event.

Irrfan's acclaimed hit Paan Singh Tomar was screened on the occasion. The 2010 release won Irrfan the Best Actor trophy at the 60th National Film Awards, while the Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial was declared Best Film.

"It was a very brave decision to step out of home and attend the festival. One needs closure to walk ahead and IFFI is a closure for me, it is like being there for what we have done 30 years ago as students. It feels nice to be here together to celebrate the person and IFFI couldn't have chosen a better film because this film talks about a race and reaching the finishing line. Irrfan's finish line came too soon, but we are proud of him," said Sutapa.

Irrfan is known for signature screen presence that makes his films memorable. Paan Singh Tomar apart, his unforgettable performances include The Lunchbox, Maqbool, Qissa, The Namesake, Haasil, Life In A... Metro, Hindi Medium, and Angrezi Medium.

The actor battled neuroendocrine tumour for around a year and received treatment in the UK. He returned to India in February 2020, just before the release of his final film, Angrezi Medium in March. Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020. He was 53.