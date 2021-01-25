Singer Miley Cyrus is set to perform at the special Super Bowl LV pre-game concert named TikTok Tailgate, which will be held specifically to honour healthcare workers and their efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

TikTok Tailgate is a pre-game event for 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers who have been invited by the National Football League to attend the SuperBowl LV at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium in Florida on February 7, according to media reports.

Sources also said that all of these healthcare workers have received double doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The singer took to Instagram to share the news on Sunday. "SUPER BOWL LV!!! I'll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!! I can't wait to put on a show for the NFL's honoured guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!" she wrote.

Other singers Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will perform the American national anthem, ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ before the game, while H.E.R. will sing ‘America the Beautiful’.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd will be the headline performer of the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.