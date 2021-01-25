In an emotional post dedicated to Varun Dhawan, who tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday, filmmaker Karan Johar recalled his first meeting with the actor.



"I am filled with a multitude of emotions and memories as I write this post! I still remember meeting this kid in goa! Long hair, big dreams in his eyes and a swag that was waiting to explode on celluloid," wrote Johar.

While it was an intimate affair, select friends from the film industry including Karan Johar, Zoa Morani, Kunal Kohli and Shashank Khaitan, amongst others, were present at the do.



Dhawan started his film career with Johar - as an assistant director on My Name Is Khan. He later made his acting debut with Johar's Student Of The Year.



"A few years later he was was my Assistant on MNIK! I silently observed his determined sincerity and also how hilarious he can be ...sometimes even unintentionally! When he faced the camera for me for the first time I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him..: almost assuming the role of a parent.... that feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment... my boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life... congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever ....love you," he said in his Instagram post.