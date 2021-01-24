Varun Dhawan has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Varun shared a picture of the nuptial knots with Natasha on his official Instagram page and captioned it,"Life long love just became official."

The bride and the bridegroom wore matching colours for the pheras. Varun was dressed in gold and biege sherwani with a stole, while Natasha wore a same colour lehenga. The duo look ecstatic in the images that are shared by Varun.

Varunand Natasha's wedding ceremony. Image courtesy: Varun Dhawan's official Instagram

The couple got married according to the Hindu rituals. As per reports in the media, the nuptials were delayed until 6 pm, although the wedding was supposed to begin at 4pm. The haldi ceremony was delayed and everything was pushed behind schedule.

Other reports say the actor arrived on a quad bike with the songs Hiriye Sehra Baandh Ke playing in the background. The wedding was held under strict norms with no cameras allowed inside the Mansion House, to maintain privacy, and Varun dropped the first images on his official Instagram account.