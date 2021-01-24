Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding festivities have begun. Fans of the 'Main Tera Hero' star have been waiting to get a glimpse of the ceremony. However, before that happens, one of the fan pages shared an image of Varun with his groom's squad.

In the picture, the actor can be seen posing with his friends and family members in Alibaug at The Mansion House where the wedding is taking place. Varun's brother Rohit Dhawan, filmmaker Kunal Kohli and ace designer Manish Malhotra are among those spotted in the picture.

Image courtesy: varun.nat.forever

Varun is dressed in a traditional three-piece suit, and sports a pair of sunglasses. The picture has been shared by several fan pages dedicated to the actor on social media.



The guest list for the wedding includes Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sajid Nadiadwala, Remo D’Souza, Shashank Khaitan, Shilpa Shetty Kunda, Raj Kundra, Vashu Bhagnani, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.