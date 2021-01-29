Back after a long shoot at Uttarakhand, actor Rajeev Khandelwal is all geared up for a great start in 2021. With a slew of new projects on the anvil, the dapper actor just got seen as a defence lawyer in Zee Theatre’s gripping drama Court Martial that got aired on DTH on this Republic Day. We had a quick chat with Rajeev about his work and more. Excerpts:

After doing the play Court Martial, did you ever feel like exploring theatre more?

Definitely. In fact, it’s so very different than filming a movie or a series. In a movie or a series, there’s so much liberty and ease in terms of cuts, breaks and camera angle. In a play, on the other hand, you are performing in front of a live audience with no chance to cover up your mistakes. So, you have to be well-rehearsed with all your dialogues learnt by heart.

It was relatively easier to perform in Court Martial since it was shot in three cuts, each of 30-minute duration. We did a 13-day rehearsal to stage the play and on the penultimate day, when we staged the play at a stretch, we got a standing ovation from the crew members. I think an actor lives for such appreciation and I definitely look forward to doing plays to get that standing ovation from a live audience someday.

Rajeev Khandelwal

What are the other projects we will see you in?

I will be seen in a web series soon, it’s a dark comedy and I am playing the protagonist. Honestly, I haven’t done anything yet even closer to what I played in this series. Also, there will be another series for which the shooting will begin this year, but I can’t disclose anything more about it right now.

Tell us how do you take care of your hair and skin?

I think love and adulation from women keep my skin and hair in good health. That apart, I think I am a health freak and take good care of myself fanatically. I am a conscious eater and that kind of reflects on my skin and hair.

Rajeev Khandelwal

If you could tell us about your diet regimen...

I keep my diet as natural as possible and I eat veggies grown in my backyard and my farmhouse in Goa. And I get the rest of the groceries from organic brands. I love my bowl of veggies apart from fish and I love having Indian gooseberries. When I travel for shoots I try to eat locally grown fruits and veggies. It’s very important to know what you are eating. I begin the day with whole fruits and break my fast with Indian dishes like poha or upma.

I lunch on a bowl of thick grained rice and organic moong daal with lots of veggies thrown in. Dinner usually consists of fish or sauteed veggies with seven free-range chicken egg whites. I love having dark chocolates while working out.

Rajeev Khandelwal

What kind of fitness routine do you follow?

I do a mix of outdoor and indoor exercises. I include cycling, rope climbing, swimming, running, boxing and floor exercises with dumbbells in my fitness routine in a rotational manner.

You will be completing 10 years of marriage this February. Any tips for a great marriage?

The basic foundation of a great marriage consists of respect and space. We also adjust and cooperate with each other a lot and never take each other for granted. Acceptance of mistakes and apologising for the same is a prerequisite for a strong partnership. I still love to wake up next to her and I think if you feel that way, you know your love is still strong.

Sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

@sharmidas