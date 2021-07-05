The '90s hit pair of Raveena Tandon and Govinda teams up again for a new project

Raveena Tandon and Govinda, who are undoubtedly one of the most popular on-screen pairs of the 90s, will soon be seen in a project together.



The actress on Sunday shared glimpses of their secret project, leaving fans asking for more.

Sharing a few selfies and BTS footage, Raveena captioned the Instagram post: "The Grand reunion !#backtogether to hit the screen again!!!! What ? Where ? When ? Coming Soon... #kisidiscomienjaayein"









"Oooo can’t wait to see it (sic)," wrote a fan. "Yeahhhh how cool is that …waiting (sic)," said another.



Back in the 90s, Raveena and Govinda had created a storm in theatres with films like Dulhe Raja, Rajaji, Aunty No 1, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan amongst others.



On the work front, Raveena will also be seen making her digital debut with Aranyan. Besides, she also has the multi-lingual film KGF: Chapter 2 with Kannada star Yash and actor Sanjay Dutt in the pipeline.



