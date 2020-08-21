Ever since the first look of KGF 2 was revealed earlier this year, the audience has been waiting to see what Raveena Tandon will look like in her comeback role. The actress remains tight-lipped about it, although her co-actor Sanjay Dutt’s look was unveiled on his birthday, July 29.



While she waits for the film to progress during these uncertain times, the actress has been actively sending out positive messages through her Instagram posts. Whether it was taking precautions such as disinfecting a train berth, when she was going for a shoot during the pandemic or working with a crew that’s completely clad in PPE kits, Raveena is making the most of her social media presence, by setting an example. “It is important not just as actors, but as citizens of the world, to spread a positive message. Through social media, we all have a voice to spread such thoughts and learnings, so why not? I encourage everyone to do it so that as a world, we all move towards a better tomorrow,” says the actress.

Puppy love

Raveena, who is a mother to four children, introduced her other three furry children to her social media followers on the occasion of Friendship Day — Chotu, the blind stray, Puma, an Indie cat and Cuddles, a half-pomeranian and half-indie. A staunch supporter of the #AdoptDontShop philosophy Raveena says she was keen to make the thrip a part of her family, as animals have the strength to trust and love unconditionally despite the way they are treated. “‘Adopt don’t shop’ has always been my mantra. I feel there are so many struggling for life out there and it’s hard not to be moved when you see them. Chotu, our dog was run over by a car (and lost his sight), while Puma just missed getting hit by a car. Cuddles was found on a terrace with his other siblings. They were left by a breeder because they were not a pure breed. I saw these brave souls and discovered they have gone through so much. Yet they happily latched onto me with love, so I had to bring them home. Now they’re spreading their fearless love at our home and we just love it,” she enthuses.

Eat right

Even though Raveena took a break from films, the actress hasn’t let go of her fitness and was roped in recently by Nutrinos for a product launch to talk about her fitness. She reveals her only secret is to not let her body get comfortable with any particular lifestyle but to be constantly adapting to changes. “What worked before might not work now and therefore diet and exercise need to change with age. I do a mix of functional and weight training. I also love to workout with my kids on our terrace. They bring in a whole new level of energy,” says the actress.



When it comes to her diet, she advocates a mix of everything. “I don’t like to avoid any kind of food. While greens are a healthy source of nutrients, carbs are stored form of energy. The importance of dairy was taught to me when I was a child and I’ve passed it on to my children,” signs off Raveena.

