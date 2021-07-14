Deepika Padukone opens her closet in support of frontline workers’ mental health

Actor Deepika Padukone who is vocal about clinical depression now extends her support to frontline workers. Padukone’s LiveLoveLaugh (LLL) Foundation has announced that it will direct sales from The Deepika Padukone Closet to support mental health NGO Sangath’s dedicated COVID-19 Well-being Center.

Currently, the closet includes apparel and accessories by renowned international and national fashion designers and the items on sale include Alexandra McQueen’s gladiator heels, Gucci gowns, Jade earrings by Dior, Sabyasachi’s velvet embroidered dress, a Masaba sari and more.

Speaking about the importance of this initiative, Deepika says, “Frontline workers have been the backbone of our country as we weather this pandemic. Having experienced mental illness, I understand the importance of emotional wellbeing, and as a mental health foundation, we are grateful to be able to contribute to the mental health of our country’s frontline workers.”

The sale proceeds from the current and future edits of The Deepika Padukone Closet will support free tele counselling for the frontline workers, facilitate weekly online sessions and access to mental health self care resources.