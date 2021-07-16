 Anshumaan Pushkar of Jamtara fame gets candid about his new show, Grahan

Actor Anshumaan Pushkar who shot to fame with Netflix’s drama Jamtara and Sony Liv’s Kathmandu Connection was recently seen in Grahan — an adaptation of Vyas Satya’s book Chaurasi. The show is based on the aftermath of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. In a love story set amidst this chaos, Anshumaan plays the role of Rishi Ranjan who is romantically involved with Manu, played by Wamiqa Gabbi. We speak to the actor who tells us about his role and the controversies surrounding the show. Excerpts:

How would you describe your character Rishi?

You see that the show is based on a serious and rather sensitive subject. It is the story of Manu and Rishi that adds an element of innocence to the chaos. My character Rishi is charming. He also knows how the world functions beyond his territory. Rishi is emotional but also realistic.

Anshumaan Pushkar

The show faced several controversies before its release. When incidents like these happen, do you think it threatens the liberty of artistes and art in itself?

It does. It feels like someone is interrupting your creative thoughts and that leads to a dilemma. But, I have always believed that strong stories should reach people and once they watch them, there will be no confusion.

A compliment you received that stayed with you?

Lots. One of them has to be when Satya, the book’s author, in a Facebook post, wrote that I looked just like the Rishi Ranjan he had in mind.

What’s next?

Jamtara 2 is already rolling. And, there is also a Bollywood film on the cards.

Grahan is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar