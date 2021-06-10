Actor-comedian Danish Sait, who shot to fame with his lockdown videos on Instagram, got married to his fiance Anya Rangaswami in an intimate ceremony in Bengaluru.

The artiste posted images from the wedding on his social media pages and made the annoucement. He wrote, "Anya and I exchanged rings today in the presence of 15 of our closest family & friends, following our registered wedding yesterday. As we embark on this journey of love and togetherness, please bless us and send us your love."

Danish's sister actress Kubbra Sait broke the news when she wished her brother and sister-in-law with a post on Instagram saying, "The babies are married…." The actor's mother Yasmin Sait too posted a picture of the couple and wished them, "Congratulations on this special day of your life @danishsait and @anyarangaswami. May your joining together bring you more joy than you can imagine. God Bless you both!"

Danish is also well-known in the cricketing circle as Mr Nags of RCB Insider Show. Congratulations poured in for the newlywed couple on Instagram from the likes of Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and other celebs.

Danish and Anya signing the marriage documents

"Congratulations guys," Anushka Sharma commented with a red heart and hug icon. Dia Mirza wrote: "Congratulations and lots of love to you both" while Aahana Kumra commented: "Congratulations." Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor wished the couple with these words: "Many congratulations and god bless."

Danish and Anya Rangaswami had announced their engagement on December 11 last year. Danish had shared a post and captioned it, "Greetings to one and all, she said "AN YES" to me. Thanks for accepting to be a part of my life forever."