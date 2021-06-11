Paani Paani marks the second collaboration between Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez after last year's controversial but popular Genda Phool.

Jacqueline Fernandez says she shot the music video of Paani Paani over two days in the blazing heat of Rajasthan.



The actress made the revelation with a video of behind-the-scenes moments from the making of the song. The song has been composed by Badshah and sung by him and Aastha Gill.

"We shot #PAANIPAANI over 2 days in blazing Rajasthani desert heat but still this team made it so easy! Love you guys (sic)," she captioned the collage.







The track marks the second collaboration between Badshah and Jacqueline after last year's controversial but popular Genda Phool.

The song, set in Jaisalmer, released on June 8, has registered over 29M views on YouTube.