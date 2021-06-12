Comedian-actress Mallika Dua’s mother, Dr Padmavati Dua, a renowned radiologist, passed away on Friday night after a long battle with COVID-19. She was 61.

Mallika Dua took to Instagram to share the news, and shared how her mother’s death left her heartbroken. “She left us last night. My whole heart. My whole life. The only god I know. My Amma, I’m sorry I couldn’t save you. You fought so hard my mama. My precious. My heart. You’re my whole life,” wrote the comedian.

“It’s not about my loss and grief. It’s about a life cut short. I always knew I didn’t deserve her. But she deserved to live. I don’t know if I will ever be able to pray again,” added Mallika.

Dr Padmavati Dua, who was fondly known as ‘Chinna’, had been battling COVID-19 for several weeks. She and her husband, senior journalist Vinod Dua were admitted to Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital on May 14. She shared an update about her health on May 15 on Instagram.

Also read: Ryan Stephen, who produced Indoo Ki Jawani, passes away due to COVID-19 complications

The radiologist wrote, “Hi all. Day before on 13th May, I started having difficulty in breathing. My doc, by listening to my voice, said that I was going into cytokine storm and need monitoring. We were admitted to St Stephen’s hospital on 13.5.21 but my condition progressed, requiring ICU but bed wasn’t available there. Last night, we got admitted to Medanta. Vinod is in the room on 5 litre intermittent oxygen. I am on 15 litre and breathless. It will take some time to recover. Need all good wishes, blessings and prayers of all. God bless you all always. Stay safe, stay home, stay healthy (sic).”

In her last update on May 22, she wrote: “Good day. Hope you all are fine. At this stage we would all love miracles… Shraddha and saburi i.e. faith and patience is the only way to tide over. So stability and status quo are to be thankful for which is how it is right now. There are samples taken in the middle of the night. Sleep is disturbed for medicines, sponging, meals and what nots leaving one exhausted at times… Please continue with your prayers.”

Vinod was discharged on June 7. Chinna Dua is survived by Vinod, and her daughters Mallika Dua and Bakul Dua, who is a clinical psychologist.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan on Big B's Covid recovery: 'Was wonderful to see a 78-year-old man have a fighting spirit'

Politician and actress Bina Kak expressed her condolences to Chinna on Instagram. “You suffered a lot dear Chinna… Now RIP. Much love (sic),” she wrote.

Actress Richa Chadha wrote, “Rest in peace auntie (sic).”

Chinna Dua, who was a Tamilian, earned her nickname for being the youngest of four sisters in the family (chinna means ‘small’ in Tamil).

Dr Padmavati Dua worked as a radiologist until 2019, including 24 years (from 1992 to 2016) at Diwan Chand Aggarwal Imaging & Research Centre. She had a huge follower base on Instagram due to her amazing saree collection. She was also a talented singer and cook.

Her daughter Mallika was last seen in Kiara Advani-starrer Indoo Ki Jawani.