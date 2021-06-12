Actress Vidya Balan, who has always been vocal about several social issues including body shaming and misogyny, opened up during a recent interview about one of her experiences with gender bias.

Vidya said everyone has faced gender bias and that we all tend to judge each other, but that “it was sharper, when it comes to women.” The 42-year-old actress was quoted as saying, “I think all of us have faced gender bias and not just by the members of the opposite sex. Even I think we all tend to judge each other, box each other as human beings and it’s a little sharper for women or with women. Of course, I have faced gender bias. I get angry... I get angry and then I just give them a piece of my mind. It happens much less now, but still (sic).”

Vidya Balan also recalled an incident at a dinner table where people had discussed how she didn’t know how to cook and asked her specifically to learn it, despite her pointing out that her husband Sidharth Roy Kapur didn’t know how to cook either.

She explained during the interview, “I remember people telling me over a dinner that ‘Oh my god, you don’t know how to cook’.”

Vidya had replied by saying, “No, both Sidharth (Roy Kapur) and I don’t know how to cook.” She added that when one of the people at the dinner table had said she should then learn to cook, she wanted to say, “Why should it be any different for Sidharth and me?”

The actress also went on to reveal that whenever her mother would ask her to learn cooking, she would reply by saying that she would either hire a cook, or marry a man who knows how to cook.

In a previous interview, Vidya Balan had also spoken about the issue of body shaming. Sources quoted her as saying, “There is no end to rejecting your body and spending a lifetime doing that. But what really happens, it is not your body’s fault, your body needs at least one person on its side, and I said to myself that this is my body and I love it (sic).”

On the work front, Vidya Balan will next be seen in Sherni, which will be released on June 18 on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Amit Masurkar, Sherni will have Vidya playing the role of an honest forest officer named Vidya.