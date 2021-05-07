Méro Jewellery has carved a niche for itself for creating minimalist and sustainable out of the box designs. Close on the heels of the release of their new capsule collection, Marigold, we reached out to the founders — husband and wife duo Dhaval and Priyanka Palrecha — to get to know the brand that’s well-liked by A-list celebrities, including actresses Vidya Balan and Regina Cassandra.

Vidya Balan in Méro Jewellery





Unconventional styling

Their statement accessories like the Patterned Ring Cuff and the double-layered Braided Silver Chain come to mind when we think of unconventional accessories from the Mumbai-based label’s repertoire. The latter we learn is inspired by the famous fresco painting by Italian artist Michelangelo called, Creation of Adam.

“The idea for this brand was born during the first lockdown,” informs Dhaval. What catapulted them to the social media limelight was their emphasis on experimental styling, — think chunky silver jewellery worn with leather jackets! The idea of starting this was also to give their parent company, LPJ Jewellers, an online presence with a strong focus on the sustainability aspect. “While there were a plethora of brands catering to silver jewellery, we wanted to be more eco-friendly especially with versatility in designs,” informs Priyanka. She also adds, that what she also firmly believes in is a sense of aesthetic that conveys less is always more.

Also, they are directing 100 per cent of their profits to Hemkunt Foundation and Khalsa Aid this month. The aforementioned post from their Instagram account mentions, "100% profits will be donated this month!"

Statement jewellery from Marigold





Flower power

Méro is derived from the word ‘mine’ in Marwari and highlights a sense of belonging. “Our design ethos is deeply rooted in traditions of Marwar and we have been crafting silver jewellery since 1955,” informs Dhaval, adding that most of it are still crafted by artisans in Rajasthan.



For their latest drop, Marigold, the accessories are inspired by the flower’s vibrancy. It is designed to remind one of bright summer mornings filled with dewy fragrance. Priyanka tells us, “A marigold’s ability to stand out and bloom anywhere symbolises beauty, warmth and cheer.” It is crafted with artisanal 92.5 silver, and occasional semi-precious, kemp stones and pearls. The highlight of this collection is to bring bold statement pieces to life that are versatile and a perfect fit with all kinds of ensembles. The statement earrings from the current drop, like the ones with turquoise detailing, one-paisa coin and floral combinations are worth checking out.



Rs 2,500 upwards for the Marigold collection.

Available online.