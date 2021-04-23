New Delhi-based AMYR, could be easily defined as a jewellery company curated for fashion-forward men who don’t shy away from wearing their PAC-MAN cufflinks on their sleeves. As we stumbled upon this label, those cufflinks from this new label were the first things that caught our attention. Armaan Narang, the founder, is a member of the legacy label Hazoorilal family.

ALSO READ: Varsha Shetty’s new line Nazm raises the stakes with their gender-neutral accessories



Although the label is known for its fine jewellery, the 23-year-old tells us he ventured to create something that he couldn’t find for himself and he wasn’t afraid to experiment. “India is one of the largest gem and jewellery industries in the world, yet men’s accessories, I feel, is quite unexplored,” shares the Delhi-based jeweller. He adds that the idea behind the accessories at the brand is to be bold and make a statement, but subtly so.

Armaan Narang





Armaan started work on the label after completing his under-graduation from Bryant University in the United States and is looking forward to attending the Gemological Institute of America this fall to become a certified gemologist. He reminisces, that he hadn’t looked back once he started designing for himself. “What I worked on, had my friends and family curious about what I was wearing. It was a clear indicator of the potential demand for a contemporary men’s jewellery brand,” he shares, adding that the bracelets he made were quite the hit. Varied inspirations AM YR’s debut collection, launched recently, has a repertoire of 60 different pieces.

The fashion-forward man can shop for bracelets, rings, pendants, and cufflinks. The pieces have been designed by him with his design team. The inspiration appears varied, such as PAC-MAN cufflinks, finished with red enamel and 18-Karat yellow gold plating, evoke a sense of nostalgia as they will have one reminiscing about gaming arcades. One must also check out the skull cufflinks that are an ode to Dia De Los Muertos, a Mexican festival of Day of the Dead.

Edgy pendants and cufflinks

These skull cufflinks pay homage to the rich traditions of Mexican culture and are perhaps also a nod to James Bond in Spectre? Men like their diamond! Look out for the jewellery made in sterling silver and cast in three-dimensional print moulds. “We offer four plating options, including 18-Karat yellow and rose gold, white and black rhodium, with an option for bespoke engraving. Each piece is made-to-order and rather unique,” adds the aspiring entrepreneur. If one isn’t afraid to stand out, Armaan recommends the Diamond Grenade Pendant and matching cufflinks. “They draw inspiration from fragmentation grenades used in the military,” shares Armaan before

he signs off.



Available online.

From Rs 10,000 to Rs 1,00,000.

(You can get in touch with the writer via mail at paulami@newindianexpress.com and follow her on Twitter at @Paulami309)