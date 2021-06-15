Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin revealed that he was rejected around 250 times before being signed by Aditya Chopra for the film Mardaani.

"Anything that's worthwhile takes time and this is something I understood when I first came to Mumbai. I was rejected from some 250 auditions over three years before 'Mardaani', but I used this as positive fuel and feedback," said Tahir, adding, "It meant I needed to grow and growth came from workshops and hours of practice."

Stressing that his initial days in Mumbai weren't struggling but aspirational, Tahir added, "Strength lay in getting hit and in the will to keep moving forward. Today's world is all about that simple message. We have all been affected directly or indirectly by an unforeseen time and courage is to make ourselves better, fitter and stronger for the test of time to come. To be honest, I never saw my initial time in Mumbai as a struggling phase. It was an aspiring phase. I was visualising a dream and aspiring to make it real and it's the hardship and journey that make the successes worth celebrating."

Tahir Raj Bhasin will soon be seen in Looop Lapeta in lead role opposite Taapsee Pannu, in Bulbul Tarang opposite Sonakshi Sinha and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein opposite Shweta Tripathi. Besides these, he will also be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, where he will be seen essaying the role of legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. The film tells the story of India's first cricket World Cup victory in 1983, and features Ranveer Singh as the underdog squad's captain Kapil Dev.