Preity Zinta went down memory lane to recall shooting for Lakshya in Ladakh and called it her toughest ever.

The Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta-starrer Lakshya released 17 years ago on this day, and it was Farhan Akhtar's second film as a director. The actress went down memory lane to recall shooting for the film in Ladakh and called it her toughest ever.

Preity posted a snippet of the song Agar Main Kahoon from the film on Instagram. "Remembering Lakshya today -- My toughest film ever. Filming at 18000+feet in Ladakh was brutal and beautiful at the same time. I'm so proud of this film and everything it stood for (sic)," she captioned the image.



Preity added: "It is definitely a love letter to all the army brats out there It's also a reminder to never forget all those sacrifices & the unmatched bravery of our armed forces. Thank you @amitabhbachchan ji @faroutakhtar @hrithikroshan @ritesh_sid@zoieakhtar @reemakagti1@jaduakhtar @shankarehsaanloy & the entire cast n crew for this memorable experience. #17yearsofLakshya #Memories #Jaihind #Ting (sic)."

Lakshya, a war drama, tells the coming-of-age story of a young man who finds purpose in life after becoming an army officer. It is a fictional account set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War.